Opposition presidential hopeful tops polls

SEOUL • A presidential hopeful from South Korea's main opposition party took the top spot in three local media polls in the new year amid expectations of an early presidential race resulting from the impeachment of President Park Geun Hye.

According to a Chosun Ilbo newspaper survey released yesterday, Mr Moon Jae In, former chairman of the biggest opposition Minjoo Party, ranked first under all scenarios, including two-, three- and four-way presidential elections.

Under the simulated showdown between Mr Moon and former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki Moon, Mr Moon would be elected as the next South Korean president by 42.2 per cent to 35.5 per cent.

This is based on a coalition scenario between Mr Ban and Mr Ahn Cheol Soo, former chief of the minor opposition People's Party.

Mr Ban, whose second five-year term at the UN ended on Dec 31, is forecast to return to South Korea in the middle of the month. The career diplomat has never officially declared his run for presidency, but he has been viewed as the most powerful presidential candidate in the conservative camp.

Under the three-way scenario, Mr Moon gained 39.3 per cent of support in a simulated presidential election, followed by Mr Ban with 28.7 per cent, and Mr Ahn with 11.4 per cent.

The four-way scenario, including a candidate from the ruling Saenuri Party, also gave Mr Moon first place with 37 per cent. He was trailed by Mr Ban with 24.8 per cent, Mr Ahn with 11.1 per cent, and the Saenuri candidate with 2.5 per cent.

Meanwhile, Mr Moon was ranked first in presidential surveys by the Joongang Ilbo newspaper and the Yonhap news agency. The Yonhap poll showed 21.6 per cent of 2,022 respondents favouring Mr Moon the most as the country's next leader. Mr Ban was 4.4 percentage points behind with 17.2 per cent.

Mr Lee Jae Myung, Mayor of Seongnam, a city to the south-east of Seoul, took third place with 11.4 per cent. He is affiliated with the Minjoo Party.

Mr Ahn of the People's Party and Mr Ahn Hee Jung of the Minjoo Party tied for fourth place with 4.6 per cent.

