Only the men get it? Shanghai mall sets up play stations for bored husbands and boyfriends

BEIJING - A mall in Shanghai thinks it has found the solution to occupy husbands and boyfriends while women are supposedly busy shopping.

The Global Harbor shopping mall has installed four cabins equipped with computers and digital gadgets where men can install themselves as their wives or girlfriends browse the shops, reported China Daily on Friday (July 14).

The shopping centre, located in downtown Shanghai, offers the service free for now and reception has been good among the men, said China Daily. Women, however, are divided.

"I think it's a creative way for my husband to take a break from shopping, which men are often not interested in. It's totally fine if he plays games there for half an hour while I'm trying on dresses and I don't need his opinions," the daily quoted Ms Li Ting, a 35-year-old stay-at-home mother, as saying.

Primary school teacher Ding Wen, however, doesn't think much of her husband playing computer games while they are out on a date.

"Whether it was a decade ago when we started a love relationship or it's now when we already have a three-year-old son, I always believe we should take the quality time we spend together seriously," said Ms Ding, 29.

The report doesn't say whether the service is also open to women who are not keen on shopping.