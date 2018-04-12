One killed, several missing as landslide engulfs houses in Japan

A man has been found dead and several people are missing after a landslide engulfed houses in southern Japan, local officials said.

According to a municipal official, "a man's body has been recovered" at the site of the landslide in Nakatsu city yesterday.

Local officials said the body had not yet been identified but Japan's NHK television said the man was among six people reported missing.

The landslide hit early yesterday and rescuers were searching for five women and one man reported missing after earth engulfed three homes.

Landslides are not uncommon in Japan during the country's rainy season, when heavy rain can dislodge earth.

But there was no indication that bad weather had preceded the landslide yesterday.