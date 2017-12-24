Oh Santa, be fast for goodness' sake!

Christmas is not a public holiday in China.

But that did not stop Santa Claus from coming to town, or rather, from pulling out the stops and going to town at a fun event in Beijing yesterday.

Hundreds donned Santa Claus costumes at Chaoyang Park, with many taking part in the 6km fun run with their families.

The participants were aged from three years to over 60, according to a news report on qq.com.

If a participant spotted six of the 10 ''lucky reindeer'' along the running route and ''earned'' their kisses, he or she would have a shot at a lucky

draw.

More younger Chinese are celebrating Christmas, as retailers and restaurants cash in on their rising incomes.