NPC 2018: President Xi says 'only socialism can save China'

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a speech during the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on March 20, 2018.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a speech during the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on March 20, 2018.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
Mar 20, 2018, 10:59 am SGT

BEIJING (AFP) - China's President Xi Jinping reasserted the Communist Party's supremacy over his country on Tuesday (March 20), telling the nation's rubber-stamp parliament that "only socialism can save China" as it pursues development.

"History has already proven and will continue to prove that only socialism can save China," Mr Xi said, adding later that the "Communist Party is the supreme political leadership of the country and the fundamental guarantee to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

How universities transform lives
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online