NPC 2018: President Xi says 'only socialism can save China'

BEIJING (AFP) - China's President Xi Jinping reasserted the Communist Party's supremacy over his country on Tuesday (March 20), telling the nation's rubber-stamp parliament that "only socialism can save China" as it pursues development.

"History has already proven and will continue to prove that only socialism can save China," Mr Xi said, adding later that the "Communist Party is the supreme political leadership of the country and the fundamental guarantee to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation."