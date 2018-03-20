NPC 2018: Premier Li Keqiang says China will keep playing its role on Korean issue

BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday (March 20) that China is happy to see signs of easing tensions on the Korean peninsula and will continue to play its role.

China will make its utmost efforts to facilitate the denuclearisation, peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula.

“The Peninsula is China’s close neighbourhood, and directly concerns China’s own interests, so you can well imagine how much attention we have paid to the situation there,” Mr Li said.

He was speaking at his annual news conference at the end of the meeting of parliament.