NPC 2018: Premier Li Keqiang says China will keep playing its role on Korean issue

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he speaks to reporters during a press conference after the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 20, 2018.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he speaks to reporters during a press conference after the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on March 20, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
Mar 20, 2018, 12:12 pm SGT
Updated
11 hours ago

BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday (March 20) that China is happy to see signs of easing tensions on the Korean peninsula and will continue to play its role.

China will make its utmost efforts to facilitate the denuclearisation, peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula.

“The Peninsula is China’s close neighbourhood, and directly concerns China’s own interests, so you can well imagine how much attention we have paid to the situation there,” Mr Li said.

He was speaking at his annual news conference at the end of the meeting of parliament.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

How universities transform lives
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online