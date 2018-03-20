NPC 2018: China's Premier Li Keqiang says willing to consider a formal visit to Japan

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he speaks to reporters during a press conference after the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on March 20, 2018.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he speaks to reporters during a press conference after the closing of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, on March 20, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
11 hours ago
Updated
7 hours ago

BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday (March 20) he is willing to consider a formal visit to Japan amid signs of improving ties between the two nations.

Mr Li Keqiang said that he would consider attending the China-Japan-South Korea leaders' meeting and paying an official visit to Japan in the first half of this year.

China hopes to see continuing improvements in China's relations with Japan, Mr Li told reporters at a press conference following the close of China's annual meeting of parliament.

"Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has invited me to visit Japan on several occasions. I am willing to keep up the momentum of improving China-Japan relations," Mr Li said.

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

How universities transform lives
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat
Save better and smarter online