NPC 2018: China's Premier Li Keqiang says willing to consider a formal visit to Japan

BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday (March 20) he is willing to consider a formal visit to Japan amid signs of improving ties between the two nations.

Mr Li Keqiang said that he would consider attending the China-Japan-South Korea leaders' meeting and paying an official visit to Japan in the first half of this year.

China hopes to see continuing improvements in China's relations with Japan, Mr Li told reporters at a press conference following the close of China's annual meeting of parliament.

"Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has invited me to visit Japan on several occasions. I am willing to keep up the momentum of improving China-Japan relations," Mr Li said.