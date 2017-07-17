Novel way to keep cool

What's one to do during a heatwave in Seoul? Most people would pop into a mall to keep cool and perhaps engage in some retail therapy, while others may choose to treat themselves to a good read, which is what these people did at a shopping centre library in the city. At 5pm yesterday, a heatwave warning was issued in several places in South Korea, including Busan, Jeju Island and parts of South Jeolla and Gangwon provinces. It is the practice in Seoul to issue a warning when temperatures exceed 35 deg C two days in a row.