North Korea's orchestra to perform during Olympics: South Korea

SEOUL (REUTERS) - North Korea has agreed to send an orchestra of 140 members to perform during the Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, the South Korean government said on Monday (Jan 15).

An agreement on the orchestra was reached during talks at the border truce village of Panmunjom, with the orchestra to stage performances in the capital, Seoul, and at Gangneung, near Pyeongchang, where the Games will take place, the South's Unification Ministry said in a statement.

Mr Choi Moon Soon, governor of Gangwon province, told Reuters earlier the orchestra may hold a joint concert with South Korean musicians during the Games, which open on Feb 9.

North Korea, still technically at war with the South, is pursuing missile and nuclear programmes in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions and regularly threatens to destroy the United States and its two key Asian allies, South Korea and Japan.

But a bellicose war of words with the US has eased in recent days with talk of the North taking part in the Olympics.

The two Koreas met on Monday (Jan 15) to discuss North Korea sending artists to the Olympics after Pyongyang said it would send athletes, cheerleaders, performers and others to the Games during its first formal dialogue with the South in more than two years.

“At the moment, I think North Korea’s orchestra is most likely to come and I heard the North has proposed (to send) their orchestra,” the governor said.

“That would be about 140 people, and we may have to change the concert hall... Things are progressing faster and larger than we thought,” he said, without elaborating on the venue.

Mr Choi met North Korean sports officials last month in China on the sidelines of a youth soccer tournament and proposed the North’s delegation travel to South Korea via a cruise, sparking concerns such move would violate the UN Security Council resolutions.

“I think there would be no problem,” he said. “Our interpretation is that matters related to Olympics are not subject to sanctions.”