North Korean soldier, shot and wounded, defects to South Korea

SEOUL (REUTERS, AFP) - A North Korean soldier defected to the South on Monday (Nov 13) after being shot and wounded by the North Korean military, the South Korean military said.

The soldier, who defected via the border village of Panmunjom, was being treated in hospital, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

“Our military has taken in a North Korean soldier after he crossed from a North Korea post towards our Freedom House,” the statement said, referring to a building on the South side of the village which is bisected by the border.

The defector was taken to hospital after being shot by another North Korean soldier, the South’s military said. Details of his condition were not immediately available.

Military defections across the heavily fortified DMZ dividing the two Koreas are not uncommon, but they are rare at Panmunjom – a major tourist attraction.

Two North Korean soldiers defected to the South in June after crossing the frontier at another location.

Over the decades since the peninsula was divided, dozens of North Korean soldiers have fled to the South through the DMZ, which extends for two kilometres either side of the actual borderline.

Relations between the two sides have been tense for months, as the North stepped up its missile tests. In September the North carried out its sixth and largest nuclear test, of what it described as a hydrogen bomb.