Dramatic footage shows North Korea defector's border dash under fire

SEOUL (AFP, REUTERS) - Dramatic footage of a North Korean soldier's defection released on Wednesday (Nov 22) showed him racing across the border under fire from former comrades, and then being hauled to safety by South Korean troops.

The defector, who ran across the border at the Panmunjom truce village on Nov 13, was shot at least four times and has been recovering in a South Korean hospital.

The footage released by the US-led United Nations Command (UNC) showed one soldier pursuing him across the military demarcation line (MDL) for several metres, before hesitating and turning back to the North.

The badly injured defector, whose rank and identity have not been disclosed, was then pulled to safety by three South Korean soldiers who crawled to reach him just south of the dividing line.

It is very rare for the North's troops to defect at Panmunjom, a major tourist attraction and the only part of the border where forces from the two sides come face-to-face.

The footage began by showing the defector's vehicle travelling at speed along an empty road leading to the truce village before stopping near the heavily armed border.

He then got out of the jeep and ran, pursued by North Korean soldiers with their weapons drawn and firing.

UNC spokesman Colonel Chad Carroll told journalists UNC) the North had been informed on Wednesday that it had violated the 1953 armistice agreement, which marked the cessation of hostilities in the Korean War.

"The key findings of the special investigation team are that the KPA violated the armistice agreement by one, firing weapons across the MDL, and two, by actually crossing the MDL temporarily," Carroll, the Director of Public Affairs for the UNC, told reporters.

The UNC has "requested a meeting to discuss our investigation and measures to prevent future such violations," he added.