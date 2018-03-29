North Korea situation moving in right direction, says White House

VIDEO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The White House said on Wednesday (March 28) the situation with North Korea was moving in the right direction after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

"We're going to be cautiously optimistic but we feel like things are moving in the right direction and the meeting yesterday was a good indication that the maximum pressure campaign has been working," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

(This story is developing)

Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Get a degree without leaving the house? Here’s how
Skills v degrees debate at ST Education Forum ends in a tie
Save better and smarter online
Here’s how to keep fit without breaking a sweat