North Korea says to take 'corresponding measures' if UN adopts sanctions

Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers walk along a road in the Ryomyong Street housing development following its opening ceremony in Pyongyang on April 13, 2017.
Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers walk along a road in the Ryomyong Street housing development following its opening ceremony in Pyongyang on April 13, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
8 hours ago

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Friday (July 14) it will take "corresponding measures" if the UN Security Council adopts another sanctions resolution in response to the North's test-launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week.

The North's foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency that the ICBM test was an exercise of its legitimate right to self-defence against nuclear threat from the United States.

The United States has been trying to get China and Russia to back a new UN Security Council resolution imposing stiffer sanctions on North Korea following its latest missile test.

Topics: 

