North Korea says latest UN sanctions an act of war

BEIJING • The latest UN sanctions against North Korea are an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic blockade against the country, its Foreign Ministry said yesterday, threatening to punish those who supported the measure.

The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea last Friday for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, seeking to limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil and its earnings from workers abroad.

The United Nations resolution seeks to ban nearly 90 per cent of refined petroleum exports to North Korea by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year and, in a last-minute change, demands the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad within 24 months, instead of 12 months as first proposed.

The US-drafted resolution also caps crude oil supplies to North Korea at four million barrels a year and commits the UN council to further reductions if the North were to conduct another nuclear test or launch another ICBM.

In a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, North Korea's Foreign Ministry said the United States was terrified by its nuclear force and was getting "more and more frenzied in the moves to impose the harshest-ever sanctions and pressure on our country".

The new resolution is tantamount to a complete economic blockade of North Korea, the ministry said.

"We define this 'sanctions resolution' rigged up by the US and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our republic, as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region and categorically reject the 'resolution'."

North Korea on Nov 29 said it had successfully tested a new ICBM that put the US mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.

Pyongyang's nuclear weapons are a self-defensive deterrence not in contradiction of international law, its Foreign Ministry added.

"We will further consolidate our self-defensive nuclear deterrence aimed at fundamentally eradicating the US nuclear threats, blackmail and hostile moves by establishing the practical balance of force with the US," it added.

American officials have said they are seeking a diplomatic solution but proposed the new, tougher sanctions resolution to ratchet up pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

China, with which North Korea does about 90 per cent of its trade, has repeatedly called for calm and restraint from all sides.

Widely read Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times last Saturday said the tougher resolution was aimed at preventing war, and noted Washington had compromised, with no indication the UN could grant the US permission for military action.

