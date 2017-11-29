North Korea says it will make 'important announcement' on Wednesday: Report

SEOUL (AFP) - North Korea said it would make an "important announcement" on Wednesday (Nov 29), South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported, after Pyongyang staged its first missile launch in more than two months.

Pyongyang's state-run radio station said the announcement would be made at 0330 GMT (11.30am Singapore time) without providing details, Yonhap said.

The nuclear-armed North test-fired Wednesday morning a missile that could bring the entire continental United States within range, according to the South Korean and US governments.