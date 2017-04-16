North Korea parades new long-range missiles amid increasing tensions

PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
Apr 16, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Military vehicles carrying missiles with characters reading "Pukkuksong", which means Polaris, during a military parade yesterday to mark the 105th birth anniversary of North Korea's founding father Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang.

It was the first time North Korea had shown the submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which have a range of over 1,000km, at a military parade. However, experts said the hardware looked fake and could be mock-ups aimed to impress the outside world.

North Korea, still technically at war with the South after their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, has on occasion conducted missile or nuclear tests to coincide with big political events and often threatens the United States, South Korea and Japan.

