North Korea missile passes over northern Japan, breaks into 3 pieces and falls into waters off Hokkaido: NHK

TOKYO/ SEOUL (NYTIMES/AFP/REUTERS) - Nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, South Korea's military and the Japanese government said, in a major escalation by Pyongyang amid tensions over its weapons ambitions.

It was the second time in four days that the North Korean authorities, defying an escalation in international sanctions and warnings from US President Donald Trump, had launched a missile. Three missiles were launched on Saturday (Aug 26).

The missile fired on Tuesday took off from near Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, and flew to the east, according to the South Korean military, which added that officials were analysing the data to determine what type of missile was launched.

The "unidentified ballistic missile" was launched at around from Sunan, near Pyongyang, the South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, saying it travelled east "and over Japan". "South

Korea and the US are jointly analysing for details," it added.

The Japanese government sent a text alert to citizens about the launch and advised them to take protective cover.

The country's chief government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, said the missile posed a "serious, grave security threat" to Japan.

The missile flew over Hokkaido island in northern Japan, South Korean and Japanese officials said. It was the first time a North Korean projectile had crossed over Japan since North Korea launched a rocket over Japan in 1998, and again in 2009 carrying what the North claimed was a satellite payload.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan made a brief statement moments after it was confirmed that a North Korean missile had again passed over Japanese territory.

"We will make utmost efforts to firmly protect the lives of the people," Abe told reporters as he entered his office for an emergency meeting, according to Reuters.

The firing comes days after Pyongyang launched three short-range missiles in what was seen as a minimal provocation after the start of the Ulchi Freedom Guardian South Korean-US joint military exercises. But Tuesday's flight path represents a significant escalation by Pyongyang.

When it carried out its ICBM tests last month - which leader Kim Jong-Un described as a "gift" to "American bastards" - it fired them on lofted trajectories that avoided travelling over Japan. But any launch towards Guam such flights would have to pass over the Asian island nation.

When Pyongyang carried out its first two successful tests of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last month it fired them on lofted trajectories that avoided travelling over the Asian island nation. Japan has in the past vowed to shoot down

North Korean missiles or rockets that threaten to hit its territory, and deployed its Patriot missile defence system in response to the Guam threat, reports and officials said, with an Aegis destroyer also stationed in the Sea of Japan (East Sea).

In 2009, a North Korean rocket passed over Japanese territory without incident, triggering Japan's immediate denouncement. At the time North Korea said it was launching a telecommunications satellite, but Washington, Seoul and Tokyo believed Pyongyang was testing an ICBM.