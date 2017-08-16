North Korea foreign minister suggested dialogue to Japanese counterpart

TOKYO (THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho sounded out his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono about a possible dialogue between their countries, during a short conversation Mr Ri and Mr Kono had on Aug 6 in Manila, government sources said.

It seems that North Korea is hopeful for direct talks with the United States through the help of the Japanese government.

The aim of Mr Ri's suggestion was believed to be to rattle Japan by hinting that there is room for negotiation, as Japan, the US and other countries are stepping up international pressure on North Korea to stop nuclear and missile development by the administration of leader Kim Jong Un.

Mr Kono had a brief exchange with Mr Ri on the evening of Aug 6 at the venue of a dinner party for foreign ministers attending the Asean forum. The two spoke before the party began.

Mr Kono told Mr Ri that his country should take concrete action to comprehensively resolve the nuclear and missile development issue as well as the issue of Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea, based on the 2002 Japan-North Korea Pyongyang Declaration.

In response, Mr Ri expressed North Korea's desire to hold a dialogue, the sources said.

Observers said Mr Ri's remarks may have been aimed at eventually holding direct negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump, based on a strategy of securing concessions from the US while continuing North Korea's development of missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland United States.

A government source said Mr Ri's remarks could reflect North Korea's hopes that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is on good terms with Mr Trump, will serve as a bridge between Pyongyang and Washington.

The Japanese government will carefully examine North Korea's motives, the sources said.