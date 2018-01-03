North Korea contacts Seoul over hotline for first time in two years

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - North Korea contacted authorities in Seoul over a hotline for the first time in about two years, paving the way for a thaw during the Winter Olympics despite US President Donald Trump's fresh taunts at Mr Kim Jong Un.

Officials from both countries spoke several times on Wednesday (Jan 3) to conduct technical checks before agreeing to stop for the day, according to Mr Lee Yeon Du, an official with South Korea's Unification Ministry.

President Moon Jae In has proposed holding talks on Jan 9 at the border village of Panmunjom, which would be the first formal gathering between the two sides since 2015.

The move shows further progress after Mr Kim called for improved relations with South Korea in a New Year's Day address. Tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme had threatened to hang over the Games in Pyeongchang, a city about 80 kilometres from the border dividing the Korean Peninsula.

The detente between the two Koreas progressed even as Mr Trump continued a war of words with Mr Kim, who warned on Monday that the nuclear button is "always on my desk".

The US President responded on Tuesday night, saying on Twitter that he had "a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

While defence analysts believe Mr Kim has as many as 60 nuclear bombs and missiles that can reach Washington, doubts remain over North Korea's ability to miniaturise a warhead and deliver it safely across the Pacific.

Mr Trump has codes to launch as many as 800 nuclear missiles in 10 minutes, said Mr Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association.

"Trump's reckless, juvenile Twitter taunts and threats against the nuclear-armed North Korean regime diminish US credibility and increase risk of miscalculation that could lead to a catastrophic war," Mr Kimball said by e-mail.

The President has expressed doubts about Mr Kim's pre-Olympics overtures, with an administration official saying North Korea is aiming to drive a wedge in the US-South Korean alliance.

The US wants to avoid anything that might undermine its pressure campaign of sanctions and military threats to halt Mr Kim's nuclear programme.

"We are very sceptical of Kim Jong Un's sincerity in sitting down and having talks," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters in Washington.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said "our policy hasn't changed at all".

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha spoke by phone with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss recent developments regarding North Korea.

The officials reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue through "watertight" cooperation, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

A Trump administration official said that the US was in close touch with South Korea on a unified response to North Korea. The US has about 30,000 troops in South Korea and provides a nuclear deterrent.

Following Mr Kim's call on Wednesday to reopen the hotline between the countries, several stocks connected with North Korea gained.

J.Estina Co., a jewellery and accessory maker, jumped 5.1 per cent. Its factory in the jointly run Gaeseong industrial park has been closed for almost two years.

Mr Moon sparred with Mr Trump last year over offers of dialogue to North Korea, and has repeatedly sought to reassure his citizens that he's doing everything to prevent a war. He has long pushed for North Korea to attend the Olympics.

Besides discussing the Olympics, South Korea is looking to improve overall relations with North Korea during the discussions.

While Mr Kim might seek an easing of sanctions and the cancellation of joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, analysts said easier measures would include humanitarian assistance and reuniting separated families.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Kim welcomed Mr Moon's follow-up steps for talks between the two countries in a statement on the Korean Central News Agency that included none of the usual insults that North Korea has often used to describe its southern neighbour.

"We will try to keep close communications with the south Korean side from sincere stand and honest attitude, true to the intention of our supreme leadership, and deal with the practical matters related to the dispatch of our delegation," KCNA said.

It called the talks "the first meaningful and good step for improved north-south relations".