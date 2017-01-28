North Korea appears to have restarted plutonium reactor, says think-tank

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - New commercial satellite imagery indicates North Korea has resumed operation of a reactor at its main nuclear site used to produce plutonium for its nuclear weapons programme, a US think-tank said on Friday (Jan 27).

Washington's 38 North North Korea monitoring project said previous analysis from Jan 18 showed signs that North Korea was preparing to restart the reactor at Yongbyon, having previously unloaded spent fuel rods for reprocessing to produce additional plutonium for its nuclear weapons stockpile.

"Imagery from Jan 22 shows a water plume (most probably warm) originating from the cooling water outlet of the reactor, an indication that the reactor is very likely operating," it said in a report.

It said it was impossible to estimate at what power level the reactor was running, "although it may be considerable."

North Korea has maintained its nuclear and missile programmes in violation of repeated rounds of international sanctions.