North Korea fires missile into sea off east coast in unusual night test

TOKYO (REUTERS) - North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Friday (July 28) in an unusual late-night test launch from its northern Jangang province that landed in the sea off its east coast, possibly in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, South Korea and Japan said.

The launch took place at 11.41pm (10.41pm Singapore time), an official at South Korea’s Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The US Defence Department also confirmed the launch as a ballistic missile, saying it was making further assessments.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called a National Security Council meeting for 1am on Saturday, his office said, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also said a National Security Council meeting would be convened.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that the North Korean missile flew for about 45 minutes.

A defence official in Japan told NHK that the missile had a range of over 3,000km.

The US Pentagon also confirmed the launch, said AFP.

“I can confirm that we detected a launch of a ballistic missile from North Korea,” Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said.