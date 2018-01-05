North Korea accepts South Korea's offer of talks, meeting to be held on Jan 9

SEOUL (REUTERS/AFP) - North and South Korea will hold official talks next Tuesday (Jan 9), South Korea's unification ministry said on Friday (Jan 5), after Pyongyang sent a statement accepting Seoul's offer for talks next week.

The agenda will include the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as well as other issues of mutual interest, ministry spokesman Baik Tae Hyun told a regular briefing.

“North Korea this morning faxed a message to our side, saying it accepts the South’s proposal for talks on January 9,” a ministry official told AFP.

The meeting will take place in Panmunjom, the truce village in the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula.

Seoul had proposed to hold high-level talks following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's overture on New Year's day saying he was open to negotiations.

Meanwhile, the United States and South Korea have agreed to delay joint military exercises until after the Winter Olympics next month, the government in Seoul announced Thursday (Jan 4), in an apparent move to de-escalate tensions with Pyongyang.

The announcement came just hours after US President Donald Trump said that high-level talks set for next week between North and South Korea were “a good thing”.

Tensions have spiralled in recent months after North Korea held multiple missile launches and its sixth and most powerful nuclear test – purportedly of a hydrogen bomb.