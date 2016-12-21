No new cross-strait policy in the works, says Taipei

The China affairs chief of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has sought to temper expectations that Taiwan will have a new cross- strait policy after the island's top China policymaker was quoted as saying so.

The ruling party's China Affairs Committee director Chao Tien-lin told The Straits Times that the comments of Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) minister Katherine Chang "should not be over-interpreted".

Ms Chang was quoted in various local media outlets, such as English language newspaper Taipei Times and Chinese daily The China Times, as saying that the council is working on a new cross-strait policy to replace the 1992 Consensus as part of efforts to overcome the impasse in cross-strait ties.

The consensus is a tacit agreement that there is only one China, with each side having its own interpretation of what it means.

While China has insisted that Taiwan acknowledge the consensus, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has not done so since she was sworn into office in May, resulting in frosty ties.

Beijing had earlier revealed that it had cut off all official communication with the island.

On Monday, when asked by an opposition party legislator at a meeting whether the council was researching a new consensus, Ms Chang was quoted by The China Times as saying: "Of course, to break through the deadlock that we are facing, this is the MAC's focus."

She added that Taipei "is willing to sit down with Beijing at an opportune time to work out a solution", local media reported.

But Mr Chao, a legislator who was also at the meeting, said: "What she really meant is that we would consider and explore all suggestions and proposals that will ensure that Taiwan's relationship with China will remain stable and peaceful."

The comments were more in response to a legislator's queries regarding the council's budget for the next fiscal year, he added.

The questions about a new cross-strait policy were sparked by earlier remarks by Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Institute of Taiwan Studies director Zhou Zhihuai, who said at a forum last month that Beijing "does not oppose the idea of the 1992 Consensus being substituted by a creative alternative".

Analysts and observers told The Straits Times they were sceptical about the prospect of a new policy.

KMT legislator Johnny Chiang said: "What Ms Chang said is not meaningful because whatever alternative there is, you cannot run away from the one China principle. That is non-negotiable and the bottom line that China will not budge from when it comes to cross-strait relations."

Taiwan's Chinese Culture University cross-strait expert Shaw Chong-hai said: "Call it whatever, the core detail here is that both sides belong to one China. China will only sit down and talk to Taiwan if that is included."

Nanjing University's cross-strait expert Liu Xiangping said there has been no sign that a new Taiwan cross-strait policy would include the one China principle.

He said: "Under current circumstances, the DPP has not even accepted the relatively vague 1992 Consensus. So it is not quite possible to expect the DPP to discuss with China an appropriate consensus that includes the one China principle."

• Additional reporting by Goh Sui Noi in Beijing