N.Korea: Xi urges Trump to exercise restraint

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has urged the relevant parties to exercise restraint in words and deeds amid tensions on the Korean peninsula, during a phone conversation with United States President Donald Trump.

He also told Mr Trump it was in the interests of China and the US to achieve denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

The White House said in turn that the two leaders agreed that the North "must stop its provocative and escalatory behaviour".

The conversation took place yesterday following an escalation in hostile rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang.

Other countries also weighed in on the North Korean nuclear issue yesterday. French President Emmanuel Macron warned against an "escalation of tensions" while British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said North Korea "must fix" the crisis it had started.

China calls for restraint amid war of words