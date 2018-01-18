New Incheon Airport terminal features unique duty-free shopping, good eats

SEOUL - Operations at South Korea's Incheon Airport new passenger terminal officially began on Thursday (Jan 18), Yonhap news agency reported.

The airport, which came in third place at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2017, began construction of the 4.9 trillion won (S$6 billion) second passenger terminal back in June 2009.

The country's big three duty-free shop operators - Lotte, Shilla and Shinsegae - have all set up stores at the new terminal, Yonhap said.

Some 130 brands of alcohol, tobacco and packaged foods can be found at Lotte's 1,407 sq m store.

Shilla, on the other hand, will feature more than 110 brands of cosmetics and fragrances at its 2,105 sq m store.

Retail conglomerate Shinsegae's 4,300 sq m store will offer about 170 fashion wear and accessories labels, including Chanel, which is returning to Incheon Airport after pulling out in March 2015.

For travellers who are looking to enjoy a good meal before or after a flight, the restaurant section of the terminal features a considerable variety of food choices, Yonhap said.

American burger chain Shake Shack opened its sixth store in the country at the airport, also the largest in size among its stores at airports around the world with 105 seats.

Other familiar names like Paris Baguette, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin Donuts and Jamba Juice also have outlets in the new terminal, Yonhap added.

Restaurants in the duty-free shopping zone offer Korean, Japanese, Chinese and Vietnamese cuisine, as well as sandwiches from American chain Quiznos.

For travellers wanting a more luxurious dining experience, two Michelin-starred South Korean chef Yim Jung Sik will serve naengmyun, or Pyongyang-style cold noodles, and gomtang (beef bone soup), at his restaurant Pyungwhaok.