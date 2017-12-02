Natural magnitude 2.5 earthqauke detected close to North Korea's nuclear test site

SEOUL (BERNAMA) - A natural earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was detected in North Korea on Saturday (Dec 2) close to where the country recently conducted a nuclear test, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported Seoul's weather agency as saying.

The tremor occurred at 7.45am in Kilju, North Hamgyeong Province, about 2.7 kilometres away from the Punggye-ri nuclear site in the same province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test at the site on Sept 3.

The KMA said the quake is a natural one, but is presumed to have occurred in the aftermath of the nuke test.

"Kilju is a rocky area where natural earthquakes normally do not occur. However, the quake could have been caused by geological changes created from the recent nuclear explosion," said a1n agency official who asked not to be named.

Since 2006, North Korea has carried out six nuclear tests, including two last year.