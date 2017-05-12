Motorcyclist in China survives after crashing into truck which burst into flames

NANCHANG - A motorcycle crashed into a truck before bursting into flames at a road junction in the capital of east China's Jiangxi province last Saturday (May 6).

The motorcyclist miraculously survived and suffered injuries that were not life threatening, according to local media reports.

Preliminary investigations showed that the motorcyclist - identified only by his surname Chen - had been travelling too fast and was unable to avoid the truck, which was attempting to turn left.

A video circulating on social media showed Mr Chen's motorcycle crashing into the truck's fuel tank.

Both vehicles immediately burst into flames, with Mr Chen engulfed in a fireball. He is seen rolling on the ground before the truck driver, with the help of a passer-by, pull him to safety.

The truck driver, Mr Yang Juyong, said he could not open the door on his side as the fire was too strong and had to exit via the passenger side of the vehicle.

"The first thing that came into my mind was rescuing the man. I did not care that my truck was burning," he added.

The fire reportedly took about 40 minutes to put out.