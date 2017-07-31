More than 5,000 people evacuated in southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung due to torrential rain

TAIPEI - More than 5,00 people in Kaohsiung had been evacuated as of Monday (July 31) morning as Tropical Storm Haitang brought heavy rainfall to Taiwan's second-largest city, Taiwan media reported.

Nearly 400 millimeters of rain had fallen in the city's mountainanous areas over the past 24 hours, increasing risks of mudslides and forcing the evacuation of many residents, Central News Agency reported.

Flooding was also reported in the southern-most county of Pingtung, where accumulated rainfall had topped 663.5 mm as of 8 am, the semi-official news agency said.

Townships in coastal areas and Hengchun Penisula in southern Taiwan have seen the worst damage, it said, while a road was washed away in the resort town of Kenting.

About 300 people were evacuated as a precaution while several roads were closed and bus services suspended due to mudslides, it reported, citing the local government.