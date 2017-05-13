Moon throws out state history textbooks

SEOUL • President Moon Jae In has ordered the scrapping of controversial state-published history textbooks, a signature project of former president Park Geun Hye.

The presidential office yesterday said South Korea's new leader also issued a directive to allow a song, banned under the previous conservative administrations, to be sung at an upcoming event that marks the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju, located south of Seoul.

With the presidential order, the song, March For The Beloved, will likely be sung for the first time in nine years, The Korea Herald said.

The previous Park administration had introduced state-authored history textbooks at middle and high schools, arguing that some existing tomes reflected left-leaning and pro-North Korea ideologies.

The conservative government under Park, who has been impeached, began publishing the new textbooks this year despite opposition from liberal critics, who saw them as an attempt to glorify the dictatorship of her late father Park Chung Hee. The textbooks were to be introduced next year.

With the withdrawal, schools can choose from books published by state-approved private publishing companies and written under some guidelines of the government, The Korea Herald reported, quoting presidential secretary Yoon Young Chan.

"The decision shows Mr Moon's firm will to block any attempt to use history education for political purposes," Mr Yoon said at a briefing.

He added that the state-published books "symbolise outdated and one-sided history education" that attempts to divide the people, Agence France-Presse reported.

Ministry of Education deputy spokesman Jeong Seung Hwa said: "As (President Moon) remains strongly against Park's education policies, he is willing to reform them one by one, including the shift from the controversial state- authored textbooks."

Separately, Mr Moon has ordered the official playing and singing of a controversial protest song at an upcoming annual ceremony marking a democratic uprising, Yonhap news agency reported.

He signed an executive order, which allows the official use of March For The Beloved - banned by the Park administration - at the annual ceremony to be held on May 18.

The Park government had ignored or rejected demands to bring back the song for the ceremony, according to Yonhap.

Mr Moon's order will reinstate the song as an official part of the ceremony starting this year. One of Mr Moon's election pledges was to have the song played and people sing along to it at the ceremony.