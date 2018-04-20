Moon: N. Korea says it wants complete denuclearisation

North Korea has expressed its desire for "complete denuclearisation" of the Korean peninsula and is not seeking conditions such as US troops withdrawing from the South first, South Korean President Moon Jae In (above) said yesterday.

He also said a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War "must be pursued".

But he cautioned that implementing any deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would be difficult. "We can't repeat what was done in the past and should find new ways."

Meanwhile, US ambassador to Japan Bill Hagerty said President Donald Trump is aiming to eliminate Pyongyang's chemical and biological weapons as well as nuclear ones.

