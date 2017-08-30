Moon Jae In, Shinzo Abe agree to raise pressure to max on N. Korea

South Korea's President Moon Jae In (left) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sit at the start at the start of the "retreat meeting" on the first day of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
47 min ago

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean President Moon Jae In said North Korea's launch of an intermediate ballistic missile that flew over the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido amounted to "violent conduct" to a neighbouring country, his office said on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Moon agreed with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in a telephone call on Wednesday that pressure must be raised "to the maximum"on the North to leave Pyongyang with no choice but to come to dialogue, the presidential Blue House said in a statement.

