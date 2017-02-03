Missing China-born tycoon's company says operating as normal

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Tomorrow Holdings, the company run by missing China-born businessman Xiao Jianhua, and its subsidiaries are operating "normally", the firm said.

The financial group headquartered in Beijing said in a statement on its official microblog late on Thursday (Feb 2) that its operations were unaffected.

"The production activities of Tomorrow Holdings and its subsidiaries are operating as normal," the company said on messaging service WeChat. "We thank everyone for their interest and deep love for Mr Xiao Jianhua and our firm."

Mystery swirled around the billionaire's whereabouts earlier this week, with some reports saying he had been abducted from Hong Kong and taken to mainland China.

A statement purportedly from Mr Xiao posted in a Hong Kong newspaper said he was seeking medical treatment "outside the country".

Hong Kong police told Reuters that Mr Xiao had entered mainland China through a border checkpoint last Friday (Jan 27) and they were seeking more information from Chinese authorities.

Despite conflicting accounts of Mr Xiao's whereabouts, the case has echoes of the abduction in Hong Kong last year of five staff who worked for a bookseller that published gossip on China's leaders.

Three of those staff were detained while in China, but two with foreign passports were taken there against their will from Thailand and Hong Kong.

Mr Xiao is ranked 32nd on the 2016 Hurun China rich list, China's equivalent of the Forbes list, with a net worth of US$5.97 billion (S$8.5 billion).

The South China Morning Post reported on Friday that his wife Zhou Hongwen is now taking charge of the company's operations. A source said Mr Xiao's wife, as a family member, was still able to communicate with her husband.

The newspaper reported that Hong Kong police were checking roadside surveillance footage around the city to try to trace the movements of Mr Xiao before he disappeared from the Four Seasons Hotel where he was staying last Friday.

The report cited a senior government source as saying that Mr Xiao left the hotel "smoothly" with two female bodyguards and six other unidentified people in plain clothes at around 3am last Friday.

The group was picked up by two cars at the main entrance of the hotel and Mr Xiao crossed the border into China's Shenzhen city in a vehicle at Lok Ma Chau at 3pm on Friday.