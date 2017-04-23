Minister of State for National Development Koh Poh Koon to visit Jilin Food Zone on China trip

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Minister of State for National Development Koh Poh Koon will on Monday (April 24) begin a trip to China, where he will visit the Jilin Food Zone and attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the Integrated Pig Farm (IPF) project, the Ministry of National Development said on Sunday.

The IPF project is jointly owned by Thai company Charoen Pokphand (CP), and Singaporean companies, Ascendas-Singbridge and SATS. The IPF will develop an integrated value chain for pork production in Jilin and there are plans to eventually export the pork to Singapore and other countries, the ministry said in a statement.

Dr Koh's visit to China will be taking place from Monday to Friday.

During the trip, he will also visit several high-tech vegetable farms in Beijing, Hainan and Guangdong.

He will be joined by representatives from Singapore's farming industry and institutes of higher learning, as well as members of the Industry Consultation Panel.

They will also study the possibility of adopting some of these technologies to improve farm productivity in Singapore.

Dr Koh will be accompanied by officials from the Ministry of National Development and the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore.