Master of its own destiny

The Monument to Party Founding in Pyongyang is dedicated to the setting up of the Workers' Party of Korea. It is rich in symbolism, with the hammer representing workers, the sickle symbolising farmers and the calligraphy brush denoting intellectuals.
Two North Koreans trying to get a better view from the top of Juche Tower in Pyongyang. The 170m-high monument, named after the unique ideology of the nation, is made of 25,550 granite blocks - one for every day of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung's life until his 70th birthday. The ride to the top of the tower on a high-speed elevator costs €5 (S$8) for foreign visitors.ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A North Korean officer is flanked by Straits Times associate editor Rahul Pathak (left) and executive photojournalist Desmond Foo at the demilitarised zone on the border with South Korea. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Pupils at Kyongsang Kindergarten in Pyongyang playing at an indoor playground. Like other children in the state-run nursery system, they undergo a two-year programme from as young as 2 1/2 years old to learn about the country's leaders. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
The Monument to Party Founding in Pyongyang is dedicated to the setting up of the Workers' Party of Korea. It is rich in symbolism, with the hammer representing workers, the sickle symbolising farmers and the calligraphy brush denoting intellectuals. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Members of the Children's Union, which North Koreans join between the ages of seven and 14, performing outside a metro station in Pyongyang to welcome people back from work in the evening. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A guide in front of the Monument to the Three-Point Charter for National Reunification, which was opened in August 2001 to commemorate Korean reunification proposals put forward by Kim Il Sung. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Blue lights at the entrance to a wedding reception in Pyongyang. Newlywed couples often visit a statue of Kim Il Sung in the capital to pay their respects. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
University students, in their distinctive uniforms, after a typical day in which academic lessons are interspersed with sessions that inculcate patriotism. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
Published: 
Oct 31, 2017, 5:00 am SGT
desmondf@sph.com.sg

North Korea is a country like no other. Its borders are sealed to outside influences and its citizens cannot access foreign publications or the Internet. It has its own interpretation of the socialist ideology - juche - which roughly stands for self-reliance and the belief that man is the master of his own destiny. It follows this doctrine rigorously and celebrates it with tall monuments and coordinated displays of unity by students and workers. But in other ways, its capital, Pyongyang, is like any other city, with children romping about in kindergartens and couples aspiring to ostentatious weddings. The Straits Times' executive photojournalist Desmond Foo, who spent seven days in North Korea, offers a glimpse into life in this unique country.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 31, 2017, with the headline 'Master of its own destiny'.
