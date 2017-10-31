Master of its own destiny

North Korea is a country like no other. Its borders are sealed to outside influences and its citizens cannot access foreign publications or the Internet. It has its own interpretation of the socialist ideology - juche - which roughly stands for self-reliance and the belief that man is the master of his own destiny. It follows this doctrine rigorously and celebrates it with tall monuments and coordinated displays of unity by students and workers. But in other ways, its capital, Pyongyang, is like any other city, with children romping about in kindergartens and couples aspiring to ostentatious weddings. The Straits Times' executive photojournalist Desmond Foo, who spent seven days in North Korea, offers a glimpse into life in this unique country.