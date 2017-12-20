Marines exercise in freezing conditions

South Korean and United States Marines, in snow camouflage, take part in a winter military drill in the eastern mountainous region of Pyeongchang county, Gangwon, in South Korea yesterday. More than 400 marines from the two allies teamed up for the winter training in a three-week exercise that began on Dec 4 at the Mount Hwangbyeong training camp as part of the Korea Marine Exercise Programme, the Yonhap news agency reported. The drill has been held since 2013 to sharpen the combat skills of the marines in sub-zero temperatures.