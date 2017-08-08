Man transporting two human arms in luggage arrested at bus station in China

HONG KONG - Security officers at a bus station in Guizhou in southwest China got a shock when their scanners picked up the images of two human arms in a bag.

Thinking that the bag's owner might have been involved in murder, the officers immediately detained the man.

The 50-year-old was caught with the arms when he put his luggage through a security scanner in Duyun in Guizhou province last week, according to a report in the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Tuesday (Aug 8).

After some explanation by the man, it turned out that the arms had belonged to his older brother and he had a "legitimate" reason for having them in his bag.

His older brother was electrocuted elsewhere and had to have his arms amputated. He then asked his younger brother - the 50-year-old man - to take his arms back to their hometown.

This is because of their village's customs that require a person to be buried with the whole body intact when he dies.

Following his older brother's instructions, the man took the amputated arms so that they could be put in storage in their village. It was hoped that, one day, the arms would reunite with the body.

The man's account was verified with the hospital where his brother was undergoing further treatment, according to SCMP.

Various government permits are needed for the transportation of human body parts, and it was not clear if the man had any.

At the bus station where the arms were detected, officials said that travellers are banned from carrying body parts on buses, even if they have the relevant documents. This is for safety and hygiene reasons, SCMP said.

The man with his older brother's arms would have to find another way to transport them home, local media reported.

According to traditional Chinese culture, the whole body must be buried or cremated after a person dies. This is to ensure the body's connection to place and family, according to SCMP, quoting the Journal of Chinese Studies.

In the case of an incomplete body, the undertaker would attempt to make the body whole by recreating the missing body part with materials such as clay, plaster or wax.

In March last year (2016), a Chinese funeral home in Shanghai reportedly used 3D printing to manufacture spare parts for incomplete bodies, The Guardian newspaper reported.