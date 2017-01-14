Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes 224km south-west of Fiji, no tsunami warning

SUVA, Fiji (AFP, REUTERS) – A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji on Saturday (Jan 14), the United States Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

There was no immediate tsunami warning issued following the quake.

The quake, recorded at 6.11pm (2.11pm Singapore) was centred 152km south-west of Nadi and 238km from the capital Suva at a depth of 10km.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same region a week ago.

That tremor was felt in Nadi but did not cause any damage.

The area lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a highly active tectonic zone that frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.