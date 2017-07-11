Magnitude 5.2 quake hits southern Japan, no tsunami warning

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 hit the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Tuesday (July 11).
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 hit the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Tuesday (July 11). PHOTO: USGS
Published
Jul 11, 2017, 11:30 am SGT

TOKYO (REUTERS) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.2 hit the southern Japanese island of Kyushu on Tuesday (July 11), but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The quake was centred just offshore from the city of Kagoshima, NHK public television said.

Japan is one of the world's most seismically active areas, accounting for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

On March 11, 2011, the north-east coast was struck by a magnitude 9 earthquake, the strongest quake in Japan on record, and a massive tsunami. Those events triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice