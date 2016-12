A magnitude 4.9 earthquake has struck China's south-western municipality of Chongqing, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremblor struck 20km north-west of the district of Yongchuan, at a depth of 10km.

China News Service, citing Chinese authorities, gave the magnitude as 4.8 and said it hit the vicinity of Rongchang district at 8:17am on Tuesday (Dec 27).