South Koreans' views of migrant workers worsen: Survey

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - South Koreans have become more negative towards migrant workers compared to four years ago amid the prolonged economic downturn, according to a poll released on Wednesday (Jan 3).

According to the Overseas Koreans Foundation survey of 820 people from July 31 to Aug 25 last year, 61.1 per cent of the respondents residing in the country's seven largest cities find it hard to accept foreign workers as members of South Korean society. The figure is up 3.6 percentage points from a 2013 survey.

Some 39 per cent of the surveyed said that they recognise foreign workers as members of society, down 3.6 percentage points from four years ago, according to the poll.

The term "foreign workers" used in the poll refers to foreigners who are allowed to work in the country for three years under a low-skilled work permit system. There are about 260,000 foreign workers in South Korea under the scheme, out of 1.27 million foreigners living in the country as of May last year, according to Statistics Korea.

About 57 per cent of the respondents said that they were not concerned about foreign workers staying in the country long term, while 13.4 per cent were against it. Some 29 per cent answered "it depends on the country which they come from".

Asked whether they think South Koreans are closed towards or discriminatory against foreigners or foreign culture, 57.1 per cent agreed, while 9.5 per cent disagreed.

As to the idea of a homogeneous society, South Koreans appear to be more open-minded than before. Asked whether the growing presence of foreigners would harm the purity of the Korean race, only 27.6 per cent said "yes", down from 41 per cent in 2013. Some 42 per cent said "no", up from 31.8 per cent.

On marrying a foreigner, 34.3 per cent of the surveyed singles said they were willing to marry foreigners, while 65.7 percent answered negatively.

As marriage partners, the surveyed favoured those who came from North America the most, followed by Europe, Japan, the former Soviet Union, China and Oceania, Latin America. Those from the Middle East, Asia and Africa were the least popular.

Concerning ethnic Korean-Chinese people working here, 45.9 per cent of the surveyed reported a neutral view. Some 22 per cent saw it positively as they help fill labour shortages. About 12 per cent viewed it negatively because jobs for locals would diminish.

Concerning ethnic Koreans from the former Soviet Union finding work here, 53.5 per cent had a neutral view, 20 per cent viewed it positively and 10.4 per cent replied negatively.

"I think the negative perception of foreigners is growing due to a prolonged economic slump," said Lee Sung Joon, a senior member of GRI Research in charge of the poll, adding that it was an obstacle to South Korean society seeking to turn itself into multicultural society.