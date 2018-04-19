Korean Air office raided by police in probe into sister of 'nut rage' heiress

SEOUL (REUTERS) - South Korean police on Thursday (April 19) raided the office of Korean Air as part of a probe into the youngest daughter of the airline's chairman, Yonhap News Agency said.

A Korean Air spokesman confirmed the raid, but did not elaborate on the reason. A police official declined to comment.

Cho Hyun Min, a senior vice-president of Korean Air, is under investigation by police for possible assault after it was reported she threw water at people during a business meeting.

Her older sister Heather Cho made headlines over a notorious"nut rage" incident in 2014, when she lost her temper over the way she was served nuts in first class and ordered the Korean Air plane to return to its gate at a New York airport.