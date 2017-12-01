Key issues on isolating hermit nation

Washington has called on the international community to cut all ties with Pyongyang at an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting. The US also demanded that China, the North's main ally, cut off all oil exports to North Korea. Here are some questions about tightening the noose around the isolated regime.

WHAT'S LEFT TO SANCTION IN NORTH KOREA?

After Pyongyang's sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September, the UN imposed its most extensive set of sanctions against North Korea. Among other penalties, it imposed a total ban on the country's textile exports and caps on oil imports into the impoverished regime. It was the first time the UN had targeted the regime's oil supplies. But it stopped short of a total oil embargo. A 32km oil pipeline that spans the border between North Korea and China, supplying 90 per cent of the North's crude oil, was also excluded due to resistance from China and Russia - countries with veto power as permanent members of the Security Council.

Washington yesterday again called for Beijing to turn off the pipeline, a move that the US believes will bring North Korea to its knees as its notoriously bitter winter sets in. Beijing, however, fears that taking tougher actions could cause the regime to collapse, triggering a refugee crisis across its border with the North.

HOW LONG CAN THE NORTH KOREAN ECONOMY

SURVIVE ON ITS OWN? How much crude China sends through the cross-border Friendship Pipeline is not precisely known. But even if China did cut off crude oil supplies, North Korea would be able to operate for a while, said Mr Peter Hayes, director of the Nautilus Institute, a think-tank specialising in North Korean energy.

Supplies from Russia have also helped to provide a lifeline for the Kim Jong Un regime. Reuters reported that Russia is quietly boosting economic support for North Korea to try to stymie any US-led push to oust Mr Kim, as Moscow fears his fall would sap its regional clout and allow US troops to deploy on Russia's eastern border.

