Japan's top court rules to shift US base on Okinawa

TOKYO • Japan's top court yesterday ruled in favour of a government plan to relocate a United States military base on the island of Okinawa, dealing a significant blow to islanders' efforts to get rid of the base altogether.

The government and Okinawa authorities have been at loggerheads for years over the US Marines' Futenma air base, as resentment has simmered among residents unhappy over what they see as an unfair burden in supporting the US military presence in Japan.

Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga has led the campaign to get the base off the island, while the central government has proposed moving it away from the urban area where it is located to a safer, less populated part of the island called Henoko.

As part of his campaign, Mr Onaga rescinded approval for land reclamation work, issued by his predecessor to clear the way for the base relocation.

But a high court ruled his decision illegal and yesterday, the Supreme Court upheld that ruling.

The Defence Ministry, which is overseeing the plan to relocate the base, said it would resume work as soon as it was officially cleared to go ahead.

"We plan to do our utmost for the transfer of the Futenma air base to Henoko to prevent the air base from becoming fixed at the current location and to remove the danger posed by the base," Defence Minister Tomomi Inada said in a statement.

The Futenma base is surrounded by schools, hospitals and shops, and residents worry about air crashes. Crime by US servicemen has also, on occasion, inflamed anger.

Last week, a US military tilt-rotor MV-22 Osprey aircraft came down in the sea off the island. No one was killed when the MV-22 Osprey went down but the accident sparked fresh local anger. In response, the Marines suspended flights of the tilt-rotor aircraft in Japan pending an investigation but resumed them on Monday.

Mr Onaga has indicated he will maintain his opposition to the relocation of the base. "I am deeply disappointed and concerned," he told reporters after the ruling. "Building the new base, which cannot gain support from local residents, is unacceptable," he said.

A US military spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Okinawa is strategically situated in the East China Sea from where US troops and aircraft can react to potential conflicts throughout Asia. It has been a bastion of American military power since the end of World War II. More than half of the 47,000 American troops in Japan under a decades-long security alliance are stationed on Okinawa, the site of a major World War II battle that was followed by a 27-year US occupation.

Tokyo and Washington first proposed moving the Futenma air base, a Marine Corps facility, back in 1996 but insisted it remain on Okinawa.

