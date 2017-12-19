Japan's Taisei Corp raided by prosecutors over alleged antitrust violations

TOKYO (REUTERS) -Tokyo prosecutors raided the headquarters of Japanese construction firms Taisei Corp and Obayashi Corp on Tuesday (Dec 19) over alleged antitrust violations linked to US$80 billion (S$108 billion) worth of magnetic levitation (maglev) train projects.

Shares in Taisei fell 5.3 per cent to a more than 3-month low, while Obayashi shed over 3 per cent before paring losses. The benchmark Nikkei average was flat.

Taisei, one of the so-called “big four” of Japan’s construction firms, is fully cooperating with the investigation, company spokesman Takayuki Renbutsu said.

Separately, prosecutors raided Obayashi’s offices over suspected antitrust breaches, a company spokesman said.

The firm is already under investigation for suspected bid-rigging over maglev-related contracts.

The Tokyo prosecutor’s office said it could not comment on individual cases.

The raids come after prosectors launched investigations into Shimizu Corp and Kajima Corp, also on alleged antitrust breaches related to the maglev project.