Japan's Emperor Akihito to abdicate on April 30, 2019

TOKYO - Japan has decided on April 30, 2019 as the date the revered Emperor Akihito will step down from his throne.

The monarch's elder son Crown Prince Naruhito, 57, will become Emperor on May 1, 2019, which will also mark the start of a new era for Japanese calendars.

Emperor Akihito, who turns 84 on Dec 23, ascended to the largely ceremonial position in 1989.

The decision came after the 10-member Imperial Household Council met for one and a half hours on Friday (Dec 1) morning.

