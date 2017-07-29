Japan's defence minister quits over S. Sudan cover-up claims

Defence Minister Tomomi Inada resigned yesterday to take responsibility for a cover-up of daily activity logs of Japanese troops in South Sudan as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologised to the people.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will also be responsible for the Defence Ministry ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle next week, with speculation rife that North Korea could be on the verge of test-firing another intercontinental ballistic missile.

"No vacuum must be created in national security," said Mr Abe, whose Cabinet yesterday approved more sanctions against the rogue state. The Defence Ministry is expected to release its annual White Paper as early as next week with stronger language against Pyongyang.

Ms Inada, 58, quit despite the fact that an internal ministry probe could not conclusively say if she had played any role in approving the eventual decision to hide the mission logs.

She told a news conference, however, that the buck stopped with her as defence chief and volunteered to return one month of her salary. "I'm keenly aware that my responsibility as Defence Minister is to lead my ministry and the (military) Self-Defence Force (SDF)," she said.

"But ever since the controversy, there have been reports being leaked one after another that have caused serious damage to the trust of the public towards the SDF and lowered the morale of our troops."

Mr Abe, who once saw Ms Inada as his protege and earmarked her as a potential successor, said he regretfully accepted the resignation and apologised for the scandal. Ms Inada is the fourth minister to quit in the current Cabinet, which was put together only in August last year.

4 resignations in four months

SHUNSUKE MUTAI, 61 Former parliamentary vice- minister for reconstruction Resigned: March 9, 2017 Mr Mutai, who was criticised last year for getting a piggyback ride across a puddle in a typhoon-hit town, landed in hot water in March when he said the "boot industry really made some money" as it led the government to buy more rain boots for its officials. TOSHINAO NAKAGAWA, 47 Former parliamentary vice-minister for economy, trade and industry Resigned: April 18 Mr Nakagawa resigned after weekly tabloid Shukan Shincho accused him of being in an extramarital affair. The article also said that the police had registered him as a stalker. MASAHIRO IMAMURA, 70 Former reconstruction minister Resigned: April 26 Mr Imamura was lambasted for saying it was "good" that the 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disasters, which killed 18,500 people, struck Tohoku instead of Tokyo.

Another shake-up is due next week as Mr Abe - himself under fire over two favouritism scandals - tries to steady the ship amid sinking approval ratings that have plunged below 30 per cent in some opinion polls.

"As Prime Minister, I am responsible for appointing my ministers and I must take to heart all the serious criticism from the public. I would like to apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also apologised to the public, and vowed that the government will "take all measures to prevent such a situation from reoccurring and will work hard to win back the public's trust".

When asked by reporters if he felt Ms Inada's resignation was belated, Mr Suga said that Ms Inada has "fully cooperated with the internal probe and decided to resign as minister based on the findings".

Japanese Ground SDF troops were deployed in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, between 2012 and May this year, as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission. But violence erupted there in July last year, killing at least 300 soldiers and displacing at least 36,000 civilians.

A media request for activity logs for that month was denied by the Defence Ministry on the basis that they had been discarded. News later leaked that electronic copies of the logs, in fact, still existed.

The heavy fighting was a cause of concern for pacifist Japan, whose people have little appetite for aggression. The disclosure could have impeded Mr Abe's push for the SDF to take on expanded security roles abroad, within the boundaries of the war-renouncing Constitution.

The Nikkei Asian Review said Ms Inada's resignation might be too little, too late to quell a surge in discontent within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as some lawmakers believe that Mr Abe "exacerbated the problem by standing by (Ms Inada) until the very end".

Before being appointed defence chief in August last year, Ms Inada was the LDP's policy chief for two years. But her competence came into doubt after she was seen as unable to hold her own under relentless questioning in the Diet, and she had drawn flak for a series of gaffes.