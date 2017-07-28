Japan Defence Minister Tomomi Inada announces resignation, PM Shinzo Abe apologises for scandal

TOKYO - Japanese Defence Minister Tomomi Inada on Friday (July 28) announced her resignation to take responsibility for the cover-up of daily activity logs of Japanese troops in South Sudan.

Ms Inada explained that the buck of the scandal should stop with her, as defence chief, and volunteered to return one month of her salary. This was despite the fact that an internal Defence Ministry probe could not conclusively say if she had played any role in green-lighting the eventual decision to cover up.

Speaking minutes after Ms Inada, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he "regretfully" accepts Ms Inada's resignation and apologised to the Japanese public for the scandal.

He added that Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will take over the defence portfolio in the interim, with speculation rife that North Korea might be on the verge of firing another inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Japanese Ground Self-Defence Force (GSDF) troops had been deployed from 2012 to May this year in the young African country that is mired in civil war, as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission. They were mainly involved in infrastructure projects.

But the situation in South Sudan deteriorated in July last year as heavy fighting erupted, killing at least 300 soldiers and displacing at least 36,000 civilians.

Defence experts suspect the logs contain incriminating details, as the scandal erupted into a national controversy. Japan, as a war-renouncing country with little public appetite for aggression, only allows troops to be sent abroad if there is a ceasefire in place.

Besides Ms Inada, the Defence Ministry's top bureaucrat Tetsuro Kuroe and GSDF Chief of Staff General Toshiya Okabe also intend to step down over the cover-up scandal, media reports said citing government sources.

According to the results of the internal probe, there were a series of legal violations involving Defence Ministry and military officials. Disciplinary measures were recommended for five officials, including Mr Kuroe and Gen Okabe.

But the probe said it "could not rule out the possibility" that Ms Inada could have "overheard" some remarks, as it stressed it could not conclusively say if Ms Inada was asked to approve the decision to hide the logs from the public given contradictory testimonies to the fact.

A Cabinet reshuffle is widely expected next week, in which Mr Abe is expected to make wholesale changes in a bid to shore up his dwindling approval ratings that have fallen below 30 per cent in several media opinion polls. Ms Inada is the fourth to resign in the current Cabinet.

Ms Inada, whom Mr Abe once regarded as his protege, has served the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as its policy chief for two years and was appointed in August last year.

But over the past year, her competence has come into question as she is seen to be unable to hold her own under relentless questioning in the Diet, while she has also drawn flak for a series of gaffes.

She was criticised for visiting the controversial Yasukuni Shrine, where Class A war criminals are enshrined, just a day after returning from a historic trip to Pearl Harbour with Mr Abe last December.

She also implied the apolitical defence apparatus supported the LDP candidate for the Tokyo assembly election earlier this month, in which more than half of the LDP's original 57 lawmakers in the 127-seat assembly were ousted.