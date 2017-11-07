Japan's 'black widow' sentenced to death for murder of lovers, husband

TOKYO – An elderly Japanese woman, nicknamed Black Widow after the spider that kills its mate after copulation, has been found guilty of murder and sentenced to death by a Kyoto court.

Chisako Kakehi, 70, was convicted of three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder for feeding her partners cyanide, and in the process amassing at least one billion yen (S$12 million) in insurance payouts between 2007 and 2013.

The verdict draws to an end a case that has gripped Japan for years amid revelations of how Kakehi got romantically involved with elderly partners before killing them after they made her the sole beneficiary of their life insurance policies.

All four of her victims were in their 70s, wealthy and childless.

She has reportedly lost much of her amassed fortune through financial trading.

Prosecutors argued that her intent was clear, after investigators found traces of cyanide at her Kyoto home, as well as the consistency in Kakehi’s modus operandi throughout all four cases.

“We cannot rationally explain this unless the defendant (Kakehi) is the culprit.”

Kakehi’s lawyers, however, disputed that there was no direct evidence linking Kakehi to the crimes, given that investigators could not prove how she had obtained or stored the poison.

They also argued that Kakehi should not be convicted on the grounds of diminished responsibility, after she was diagnosed with early-stage dementia last year. But a Kyoto court had found that she was fit to stand trial.

In her judgment, presiding judge Akiko Nakagawa said: “It was an extremely malicious and sneaky crime borne out of greed for money.”