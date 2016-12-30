Japanese ad giant's boss to quit over 'death from overwork'

TOKYO • The president of Dentsu, Japan's largest advertising agency, will step down over the "death from overwork" of an employee, a case which has prompted official probes and fresh hand-wringing over the country's overtime culture.

Twenty-four-year-old Matsuri Takahashi, a promising graduate of the prestigious University of Tokyo, leapt to her death on Dec 25, 2015, leaving behind a trail of grievances over relentless days.

In September, a labour standards inspection office in Tokyo ruled that Ms Takahashi's death was related to overwork. She had clocked 105 hours of overtime in October 2015, before falling into depression the following month.

Her death, deemed by the government to be karoshi or death from overwork, prompted raids on Dentsu offices and led to Japan's first White Paper on the issue.

That study found that in a country that imposes few limits on employers regarding overtime hours and pay, more than a fifth of companies had staff who worked more than 80 hours of overtime in a month - the government threshold.

Key findings of survey on working culture

Japan issued the nation's first White Paper on karoshi, or death from overwork, two months ago. The 280-page report was based on the results of a survey conducted between December last year and January this year. About 1,700 companies and about 19,000 workers returned valid responses to the survey. Some of the key findings on Japan's working culture are: •About 21 per cent of Japanese work an average of at least 49 or more hours a week - far above the 12.5 per cent and 16 per cent rates reported in Britain and the United States respectively. •One in five of the companies surveyed had employees who in the past year worked more than 80 hours of overtime in a month, the official threshold at which the prospect of death from work becomes serious. •11 per cent of companies saw employees logging between 80 and 100 hours of overtime a month. •12 per cent had employees working more than 100 hours of overtime a month. •By industry, IT and communications workers were found to be the most overworked, with 44.4 per cent of the companies having employees who clocked more than 80 hours of overtime a month. This was followed by 40.5 per cent for businesses providing research and specialised technological services, and 38.4 per cent for transportation and postal services.

"It is extremely regrettable that we could not prevent overwork by a new recruit," Dentsu president Tadashi Ishii told a news conference late on Wednesday.

"In order to take full responsibility, I would like to resign as president at a board meeting in January."

Mr Ishii also said Dentsu and a company employee had been referred to prosecutors by the Tokyo labour bureau on suspicion of violating labour standards law.

A MOTHER'S ANGUISH What I really wish is for my daughter to be alive. Since that day, my time has stopped, and my future and hope have been lost... It may be Matsuri's power if her death is having an impact on efforts to change work styles in Japan. MRS YUKIMI TAKAHASHI, Ms Matsuri Takahashi's mother, in a statement released on Christmas Day. REGRET OVER EMPLOYEE'S DEATH An excessive amount of work should never happen... I will take full responsibility and resign as president at January's board meeting... I deeply regret that I couldn't put a brake on (excessive workloads) and that I couldn't set a certain standard. DENTSU PRESIDENT TADASHI ISHII

Dentsu said it had not yet decided on a replacement for Mr Ishii.

Two months ago, the company started a policy of turning off all the office lights at 10pm to curb long working hours.

Mr Ishii's resignation comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is pushing a wide-reaching campaign to reform Japan's employment laws, which could include tighter overtime regulation.

It also came three days after the young woman's mother released a statement to the media on the first anniversary of her daughter's death.

Mrs Yukimi Takahashi, 53, described the pain of losing her daughter.

She urged Dentsu to carry out real reform, encouraged all employees to change their mindset and called for improvements in labour management, according to media reports.

"I hope all the working people in Japan will change the way they view work," she wrote in the statement released on Christmas Day.

"The problem is not with Dentsu alone," the Asahi Shimbun, the country's second-largest newspaper by circulation, said in an editorial yesterday.

Noting that the newspaper itself had received an overwork warning from the government this month, the editorial described the matter as "a difficult issue but a theme that relates to raising employees' morale and productivity and improving companies' profitability".

In recent years, the government has revised labour laws to encourage shorter working hours, but critics say these steps have relied too much on self-regulation.

In 2014, a law aimed at preventing karoshi came into effect.

Japan officially recognises two types of karoshi: death from cardiovascular illness linked to overwork, and suicide following work-related mental stress.

Karoshi is said to cause hundreds of deaths and illnesses every year in Japan despite efforts to curb overwork.

REUTERS