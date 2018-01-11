Japan tracks Chinese frigate near disputed isles

TOKYO (AFP) - Japan said on Thursday (Jan 11) it was tracking a Chinese frigate in waters surrounding islands in the East China Sea, the first such incursion in more than a year near the flashpoint isles claimed by both countries.

Japanese navy ships spotted the 4,000-tonne Jiangkai II class frigate around 11.00 am (Tokyo time) in waters surrounding the Tokyo-administered isles, called Senkaku in Japan and also claimed as the Diaoyu islands by China.

Japanese defence ministry spokesman Go Yamaguchi told AFP that a submarine of unknown nationality had also been spotted entering the contiguous waters off the disputed islands.

Contiguous waters are a 12-nautical-mile band that extends beyond territorial waters.

Under international rules, they are not the preserve of any single country, although the resident power has certain limited rights.

"We are monitoring the vessels and sending a message to them that they entered the contiguous waters near Japanese territory," said Yamaguchi.

The official told AFP it was the first such incursion since June 2016.

Relations between Japan and China deteriorated in 2012 when Tokyo "nationalised" some of the islets.

Since then, the two top Asian economies have taken gradual steps to mend fences but relations remain tense.

Chinese coastguard vessels routinely travel around the disputed islands.

Japan's vice foreign minister Shinsuke Sugiyama met Chinese ambassador Cheng Yonghua later Thursday but no details of the meeting were immediately available and neither official commented to the media.

China's state media on Wednesday carried news of a new landing ship being deployed by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.

The Global Times quoted military experts as saying that the Type 071 landing ships will help boost the PLA Navy's warfare capability and are useful in dealing with potential island disputes.

With a maximum displacement of 29,000 tons, the 210-meter-long, 28-meter-wide Longhushan is the largest domestically designed amphibious warfare ship in China, news site thepaper.cn reported on Wednesday.

Longhushan is named after a mountain in Yingtan, Jiangxi Province.

"China is developing Type 071 ships to meet requirements of possible wars involved with islands in the future, which could help it gain advantages in solving disputes on islands as well as questions involved with Taiwan," Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday.

China owns four or five amphibious warfare ships, Song said.

Type 071 have helicopters that can land on islands from the sea.

The Type 071 can work with Type 075 amphibious assault ships and help the navy win control of the air during landing operations, according to Song.

"The Type 071 ships are equipped with defensive weaponry to deal with enemy attacks," said Song.

"It could also deliver the navy and the army to the target island. The expanding number of this type of ships could greatly enhance the PLA Navy's amphibious warfare capability," Song said.

Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times on Wednesday that aside from its use in landing operations, Type 071 ships have joined PLA Navy escort missions since the year of 2008.

"China has fewer landing ships than that of the US," Zhang added.